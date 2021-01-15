Premier League: Bruno Fernandez Wins December Player Of The Month Award

Listen to article

Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandez has been named the Premier League player of the month for December.

The Portuguese Midfielder has been since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

In December, Fernandes' three goals and four assists helped United win four and draw two of their six league matches in the month. The 26-year-old has 15 goals across all competitions this season for United.

"Three goals and four assists was a complete month," Fernandes said after receiving the award. "Scoring and assisting your teammates is perfect. I want to achieve other trophies and awards but I’m really happy to make history."

Fernandez is the first player to win the award four times in a calendar year having won it in February, June, November and December.