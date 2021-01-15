Laliga: Zidane Backs Hazard To Bounce Back After Poor Form

Listen to article

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane has called for fans to be patient with Eden Hazard following another poor performance from the Belgian on Thursday.

Hazard failed to shine as Real Madrid lost to Bilbao 2-1 to crash out of the Spanish Super Cup semi finals.

The former Chelsea star has struggled to justify his big money move from London in 2019 battling with series of injuries and uninspiring performance when fit.

"You have to be patient, what you need is to score a goal. You have to be patient. The team has tried. You have to turn the page and keep working. We can't go crazy now," Zidane told reporters after the game.

"I don't think people are tired of him. You have to be patient with him. He wants to get this out. Today it wasn't just Eden. We started the game badly, but he did well in the second half."

He continued: "Our first half was difficult, we did not start the game well. It is what they had, two occasions and two goals. It has been complicated. When you are 0-2 it is always difficult. Then we had a better second half, we created chances, we hit the post, scored a goal.

"We didn't read the first half well. They pressed well and we lost possession. You have to keep working, try to rest well and think about the next game. We tried in the second half.

Real Madrid will resume Laliga action with a clash against Alaves on Saturday.