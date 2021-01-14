Premier League: Man City Beat Brighton To Extend Unbeaten Run

Listen to article

Manchester City extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions with a hard-fought win over struggling Brighton.

Phil Foden grabbed the only goal just before half-time when he collected Kevin de Bruyne's pass, created space and fired into the bottom corner.

The hosts had chances to extend the lead, Riyad Mahrez shooting just wide, Ilkay Gundogan seeing an effort saved by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Bernardo Silva hitting the crossbar. Most culpably, Raheem Sterling sent an injury-time penalty over the bar after Sanchez had fouled De Bruyne.

Alexis Mac Allister had perhaps the Seagulls' best chance to equalise but shot over the top.

City's fourth straight win in the league moves them up to third, although they will drop back to fourth if Tottenham win at home against Fulham in the late game on Wednesday.

Brighton, meanwhile, have now not won in nine league matches and could find themselves in the bottom three if 18th-placed Fulham come out on top at Spurs. (BBC)