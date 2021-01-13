EPL: Sheffield United Win First Match Of The Season

Listen to article

Sheffield United finally gained their first Premier League win of the season in their 18th game as they beat 10-man Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle's Ryan Fraser was sent off late on in the first half after he picked up two bookings in a three-minute spell following fouls on John Fleck and David McGoldrick.

With a little over 15 minutes remaining the Blades were awarded a penalty when Federico Fernandez handled the ball, with the decision given after referee Andy Madley checked the incident on a video screen.

Substitute Billy Sharp sent goalkeeper Karl Darlow the wrong way from the spot for what proved the only goal of the game.

Rhian Brewster nearly added a second for the hosts late on but his deflected strike from 20 yards hit the foot of the post.

The victory ended a club record run of 20 league matches without a win since the Blades beat Chelsea 3-0 on 11 July, before ending the 2019-20 season with three successive defeats.

Their start to this campaign - no wins, two draws and 15 losses - was the worst in Premier League history.

The Blades remain bottom of the table but are now on five points, three behind 19th-placed West Brom and nine adrift of Brighton in 17th, having played a game more than both.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, who have now gone eight games without a win in all competitions, remain 15th, eight points clear of the relegation zone. (BBC)