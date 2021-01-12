Osimhen Tests Positive For Covid-19 Again

Listen to article

Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen has once again tested positive for Coronavirus.

Napoli have confirmed that the 22-year-old latest test conducted on Monday returned positive, which will come as a huge blow to Osimhen.

The former Lille star initially tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Nigeria on New Year's Day, where he attended a birthday party without wearing a facemask.

He was subsequently fined by Napoli while he was isolated for 10 days.

The club wrote on their Twitter handle,

“The molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out this (Monday) morning to the footballer Victor Osimhen, resulted in a positive result in Covid-19.

“The player will repeat the test this week.”

Osimhen has been out injured since sustaining a shoulder injury while on International duty for Nigeria against Sierra Leone in November.

The Super Eagles Star has scored just two goals in the Serie A for Napoli after his big money move from Lille in the summer.

Osimhen was part of the Super Eagles team that win the bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup Of Nations in Egypt.