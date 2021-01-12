No Regret Joining Arsenal - Ozil

Listen to article

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil says "there have been many ups and downs" at the club but that he does not "regret" joining the Gunners.

The 32-year-old ex-Germany international has not played for Arsenal since 7 March.

His contract runs out in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

"I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany," Ozil said during a social media question and answer session.

"Every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce.

"Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country."

He said he will definitely continue his playing career when he leaves Arsenal, adding: "There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey and USA. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce."

Ozil joined Arsenal in a £42.4m move from Real Madrid in 2013 and has scored 44 goals in 254 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

However, he has not figured for the London club since the Premier League returned on 17 June after a three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also left him out of the club's 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads this season.

Asked if he had ever enjoyed playing for Arsenal, Ozil replied: "Of course.

"There have been many ups and downs so far, but all in all I've never regretted my decision to join Arsenal.

"And, to be honest, the last couple of games before the corona break in February and March 2020 made really a lot [of] fun.

"But after the break things unfortunately changed." (BBC)