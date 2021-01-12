Premier League Confirms 36 Covid-19 Cases

Listen to article

The Premier League revealed on Monday that 36 players and staff tested positive for coronavirus over the past week, a slight fall from the record number of 40 cases in the previous seven days.

Soaring infection rates across Britain have forced the country into a new nationwide lockdown as a new highly-infectious strain of Covid-19 has increased pressure on hospitals.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 4 January and Sunday 10 January, across two rounds of testing, 2 593 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 36 new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

Aston Villa's clash with Tottenham, scheduled for Wednesday, became the fifth Premier League match postponed in the last two months on Monday due to outbreaks.

Due to an already heavily-congested schedule, Tottenham will now play Fulham in another rearranged match on Wednesday.

Fulham's clash with Chelsea and Everton's visit to Villa this weekend have also been pushed back a day.

Elite sport has so far been allowed to continue despite the restrictions, but a number of high-profile Premier League stars flouting regulations has led to calls for tougher action.

Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso and Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy were among those pictured attending parties over the festive period.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was the first Premier League manager to question the morality of football continuing, putting their own players and staff at risk.

The Magpies training ground was shut in December due to an outbreak with players Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin suffering serious symptoms.

"The speed which it hit our club within a week, and ripped through, is something which all clubs will be looking at now," said Bruce.

"It's difficult to contain and it leaves people sick. Financially it's right to play on but morally, for me, it's probably wrong." (AFP)