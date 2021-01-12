Serie A: Ronaldo Sets New Record Against Sassuolo

Listen to article

Cristiano Ronaldo once again etched his name in the record books with a goal against Sassuolo that helped Juventus to a vital win.

The Old Lady recorded a 3-1 win over Sassuolo to close the gap on AC Milan.

Aaron Ramsey, Danilo were also on target for Juventus before Ronaldo put the icing on the cake late in the game.

The Portuguese Captain became only the first player to score at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons since the 2006/2007 season

Ronaldo has also equalled Josep Bican' most goals for club and country which stood at 759.

Juventus have moved up to the fourth position on the log seven points behind AC Milan.