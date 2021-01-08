January 8, 2021 | Football News

How Fans Attacked Super Eagles Players After Sierra Leone Draw - Iwobi

Super Eagles Star, Alex Iwobi
Super Eagles Star, Alex Iwobi has revealed that supporters in Benin were unhappy with the team after the embarrassing 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone.

Nigeria raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half only to allow the visitors to snatch a 4-4 draw in the second half to the astonishment of the teeming supporters.

I can’t even tell you what happened in the game, I don’t know, it was mad,” Iwobi told Everton’s official website.

“There was a lot of heated discussion in the changing room. The Nigeria Football Federation president (Amaju Pinnick) came in and said a few words.

“He was hurt, like all of us. Trying to go back to the hotel, people were throwing stones at our bus. One cracked a window and hit a player. It was crazy.

“They are proper passionate. I see where they were coming from, the result was hurtful. But we were almost physically hurt because of it!”

Iwobi scored a brace in the match as Nigerians criticised the team and called for the sack of Gernot Rohr.


