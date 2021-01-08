Transfer: Manchester United Sign Atalanta Star Diallo

Listen to article

Manchester United have completed the signing of Atalanta prodigy, Amad Diallo after completing his paperwork.

The Red Devil's agreed to pay £37m for his services in October on the last day of the summer transfer window, which was subject to work permit and personal terms.

Speaking of his arrival, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game.

“Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here.

“It will take time for him to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition. He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”

Diallo has expressed his excitement after sealing a dream move to Old Trafford.

“This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice.

“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club.”