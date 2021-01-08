Premier League: Gabriel Set For Arsenal Return

Listen to article

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has returned for the Gunners after being cleared Covid-19 concerns.

The Brazilian Centre-half had been out after testing positive for Covid-19 which had forced him to be quarantined missing out of wins against Chelsea, Brighton and Westbrom.

The former Lille man took to his Twitter page to announce his return to action by tweeting ''I'm back''.

Gabriel will now be available for selection this weekend when Arsenal play Newcastle in the FA Cup third round.

Ever since joining the Gunners from Lille, the Brazilian has scored twice and kept 3 clean sheets in 12 league games.