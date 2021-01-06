Samuel Chukwueze Sets New Villarreal Record

Listen to article

Samuel Chukwueze has become Villarreal’s youngest-ever footballer to feature in 100 games.

The Nigeria international reached this hallowed rank having starred in the Yellow Submarine’s 4-1 defeat of Zamora in Tuesday’s Copa del Rey encounter.

, seven months and 11 days, he eclipsed the record set by Argentina international and AC Milan centre back Mateo Musacchio who reached the centenary mark aged 21 years, 11 months and 20 days.

“A record-making centenarian. Samuel Chukwueze has reached 100 games with Villarreal’s first team after starting the Copa del Rey game against Zamora CF,” wrote the LaLiga side in a statement.

“The Nigerian forward has reached the 100-game mark (79 in LaLiga, 13 in the Europa League and eight in the Copa del Rey), aged just 21 years, seven months and 11 days, becoming the youngest player to reach this mark in official games for the Villarreal CF first team.”

To mark his latest achievement, the jet-heeled Super Eagles forward bagged an assist as Unai Emery’s men sent the fourth tier Spanish side packing from the competition with Carlos Bacca, Yeremi Pino, Carlos Ramos, Fer Nino and Daniel Raba finding the net.

After an impressive shift, he was substituted for Dani Parejo in the 63rd minute of the encounter staged at the Estadio Ruta de la Plata. (Goal)