Man City Training Ground Set To Reopen After Negative Covid-19 Cases

Listen to article

Manchester City's training ground is set to reopen after their first-team bubble revealed no new positive Covid-19 test results.

City's players and staff were tested on Tuesday while the club's training buildings underwent a deep clean.

City's Premier League match at Everton on Monday was postponed four hours before kick-off because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

The closure of the training complex had put their next games in doubt.

On Christmas Day, the Greater Manchester club said Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and two staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.

All continue to self-isolate and will be unavailable for City's next fixture away to Chelsea in the league on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday 6 January.

Elsewhere, Fulham's Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday was called off because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club.

The Premier League said in a statement: "With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its Covid-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled." (BBC)