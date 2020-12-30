Man City stars, Jesus and Walker, test positive for COVID-19

Listen to article

Manchester City have revealed that two star players and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are the two players who have tested positive for coronavirus, as they will now start a period of self-isolation and will not be available for Man City's games over the festive period.

Pep Guardiola's side host Newcastle United on Boxing Day (watch live, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), head to Everton on Dec. 28 and then play at Chelsea on Jan. 3 in what looks like a pivotal period in their season.

Manchester City released the following statement on the duo and their staff members.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19. All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

With the new strain of coronavirus having a huge impact in London and the South East of England, the Premier League have announced plans to ramp up testing for clubs based in Tier 4 (the highest level of government restrictions) areas, as well as PL clubs based in lower tiers.

Fulham boss Scott Parker will not be on the bench on Boxing Day after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19 and he must self-isolate. Just two of the 20 Premier League clubs (Everton and Liverpool) are currently allowed a maximum of 2,000 fans at home games due to COVID-19 restrictions from the UK government.

In the lower leagues of English soccer several festive games have been postponed due to significant outbreaks of COVID-19 among players and staff, and the Premier League will be doing all it can to make sure everyone connected with the competition stays as safe as possible as cases surge in England.

The fact that the PL has, up until now, only had one game postponed this season due to a COVID-19 outbreak is remarkable.

