Eriksen Set For Inter Milan Exit In January

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen could leave the Serie A club next month after struggling to settle in Italy following his transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in January, the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said.

The 28-year-old Dane was signed amid huge fanfare but has made only 38 appearances in all competitions with his four goals and three assists for the club all coming in the 2019-20 season.

"Is Eriksen on the market? I'd say so, yes. (Inter sporting director) Piero Ausilio said it... I can reiterate it," Marotta told Sky Italy ahead of Wednesday's 2-1 Serie A win over Verona.

"But it's not a punishment... he's a player who had a few issues in adjusting to life at Inter. Let's say he's not functional to the team, but this is an objective fact, which doesn't take anything away from his professionalism.

"However, it's also right to give him the opportunity to seek more game time elsewhere. Obviously, we will need to find a solution."

The transfer window opens in January.