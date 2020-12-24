Tottenham, Everton Eye Diego Costa After Atletico Exit Hint
Diego Costa is ready to quit Atletico Madrid next month.
The veteran striker's contract expires in June and has little interest in discussing a new deal.
Instead, Costa is prepared to leave Atletico over the January market.
Napoli, Tottenham, Everton and Fenerbahçe are all monitoring his situation, says Mundo Deportivo
Costa recently stated: “I have let the club decide my future. At no time did I want to fight to be a problem in here, on the contrary. I have made it very clear to the club. I was saying that if they were going to sell me, if there was a possibility of giving in, I would leave, if they wanted the termination to go free, I would also accept it.
"I spoke with the club, with the coach, I made it very clear what was happening, that if I am going to fight and continue fighting, and if the injuries respect me I will be there, but if they see the possibility of leaving, and going well, I am available." (Tribal)