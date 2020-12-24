Just In: Thomas Tuchel Sacked By PSG 

Listen to article

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) board has fired first team manager, Tomas Tuchel.

His sacking could be linked to comments he made recently about the club during an interview with a journalist, which the board might have found inappropriate.

The 47-year-old was quoted as saying he felt more like "a sports politician or sports minister than a coach" during his first season in the French capital, adding that it can be difficult keeping players such as Neymar and Mbappe happy, while also admitting being sad his achievements are often played down.

The former Dortmund manager however clarified the situation after last night's thumping of Strasbourg.

He told Canal+: "I didn't say it's more about politics than sport, nor that I lost the fun of training. This is not true. It is possible they translated incorrectly.

"Watch the video interview. I just said that PSG are unique and that it's a big challenge for me. It's always been like that. I like this challenge and nothing has changed."

The manager is of the opinion that his words, which was spoken in German have been twisted and misconstrued.

He added: "I gave a video interview to a journalist who told me to do a story about German coaches.

"It is not an interview for him. It is not allowed. I was making a joke in German. The translation is not correct. We cannot translate word for word. It was a joke while we were talking and it is not allowed."

This development however, comes as a shock. Just some couple of months ago, the German manager came close to winning the UEFA champions league last season, losing to Bayern Munich who swept all before them, after a late Kinsley Coman goal.

According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel's fate is all but sealed.

He tweeted on his verified handle: "Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by PSG board, confirmed. Game over and new manager is coming. Official announcement expected soon. 🇫🇷🔴 @cfbayern #PSG #Tuchel."