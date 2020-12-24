Carabao Cup: Manchester United Beat Everton To Qualify For Last Four

Listen to article

A brilliant late strike by Edinson Cavani earned Manchester United a 2-0 win and a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of Everton.

Cavani's stunning curling effort from 20 yards ended the hosts' resistance in front of 2,000 fans, just as the game looked set to head to penalties.

Substitute Anthony Martial added a second in stoppage time as Everton chased the game, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to earn his first trophy as United boss.

Everton were lacklustre in the second half, after Richarlison went off injured, having promised much in the first period, with Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick testing Dean Henderson.

Defeat for Carlo Ancelotti's team ends a run of three successive wins which has lifted them to fourth in the Premier League table.

Cavani shows class as away run continues

United continued their upsurge over the last month with a victory which means they have now won all nine of their domestic away games this season - a run which has seen them go third in the Premier League table with a game in hand on their rivals.

Despite making nine changes to the team which beat Leeds on Sunday after going 2-0 up inside three minutes, Solskjaer's side began with a similar intensity but could not find a breakthrough against an Everton team whose defence has improved in recent games.

In keeping with their 3-1 at Goodison last month, however, Fernandes was at the heart of their endeavour and in Cavani, they had a striker with a keen eye for goal despite missing the last few games through injury.

Olsen, who nearly gifted the ball to Cavani when attempting a clearance, made up for that error with a fine double save to deny the Uruguayan, while Donny van de Beek's shot was blocked by Everton skipper Seamus Coleman.

There were also chances for Paul Pogba and Fernandes from a free-kick but Olsen saved both efforts, and once Everton found their feet midway through the first half, United found it hard to break down their opponents.

With the game petering out in the second half, Solskjaer sent on Marcus Rashford and Martial in search of a goal, but neither appeared to provide a spark.

That was until Martial found space on the counter attack to feed Cavani, who cut inside Ben Godfrey and found the bottom corner with a rasping half-volley for his fourth of the season.

With Everton committing players forward to take the game to spot-kicks, they allowed United to break once more with Martial finishing the move for his fourth of the season too.

Having slipped up in three cup semi-finals last season, Solskjaer said he was "desperate" for silverware this campaign, and his side are showing signs they could win a first trophy for the club since the 2017 Europa League. (BBC)