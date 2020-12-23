Carabao Cup: Manchester City Spank Arsenal To Book Semi-Final Spot

Listen to article

Holders Manchester City piled on the misery for Arsenal with a ruthless performance at Emirates Stadium to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

There were barely two minutes on the clock when Gabriel Jesus nodded City ahead, the Brazil forward completely unmarked inside the six-yard area when he met Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross.

The Gunners were desperate for the first 25 minutes, French defender Aymeric Laporte heading a great chance wide before the hosts levelled with their first serious attempt.

Nineteen-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli provided an excellent cross for Alexandre Lacazette to head home but City scored twice in five second-half minutes to seal victory.

Keeper Runar Alex Runarsson allowed Riyad Mahrez's free-kick to squirm through his gloves and into the net before Phil Foden added the third with a dink over Arsenal's Iceland stopper.

Foden looked offside after Fernandinho's pass but with no video assistant referee system in operation, the goal was allowed to stand.

There was nothing controversial about City's fourth goal, Laporte meeting Foden's lovely curling cross to head home unmarked.

With no wins in seven in the Premier League, Arsenal's problems continue to mount after being turfed out of the EFL Cup following a catalogue of errors against a City side which had been misfiring in recent weeks.

They showed some character after falling behind in the third minute but were architects of their own downfall as City took complete control in the second half.

Arteta was seeking a big performance after a wretched run of form left them languishing 15th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Instead poor marking was to blame for the first and fourth goals, while a glaring goalkeeping error gifted City their second.

If there was any positive for Arteta, who now trails Pep Guardiola 3-1 in the battle between the City boss and his former assistant, it came in the shape of Martinelli.

Having recently returned from a serious injury, the teenager looked sharp and hungry, while his assist was one of the best moments of the game for the hosts.

However Martinelli, who had earlier been caught by keeper Zack Steffen, was forced off early in the second half after picking up another knock.

City, seeking a fourth successive EFL Cup triumph, join Championship Brentford in the semi-final draw which will be made following Everton's tie with Manchester United on Wednesday.

They have been far from their best in the Premier League but moved to within two wins of a ninth trophy since Guardiola took charge in 2016 after exposing Arsenal's frailties.

The City boss named a much-changed line-up yet they were still too much for their opponents and in the end coasted to victory, so much so that the services of Raheem Sterling, who was on the bench, were not required.

He proved a handful while both Mohamed Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi were booked for fouls on City's number nine.

With Foden scoring and providing an assist, it was a near perfect night for City, who had been fortunate to finish the first half with 11 players on the pitch after Fernandinho's hand made contact with Dani Ceballos' face.

With no VAR, City escaped and can now look forward to a one-leg semi-final in two weeks' time. (BBC)