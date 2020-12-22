Premier League: Abraham Scores Twice As Chelsea Brush Aside West Ham

Listen to article

Tammy Abraham scored twice as Chelsea ended their recent mini-slump by beating West Ham United at Stamford Bridge to move up to fifth in the Premier League.

Back-to-back defeats had seen the Blues slip down the table but they made the ideal start on Monday as Thiago Silva powered home a header in the 10th minute.

Timo Werner spurned a couple of good chances to add to the hosts' lead but he played his part in his side's second 12 minutes from time as his scuffed shot was turned in by Abraham.

The Chelsea striker, back in the side in place of Olivier Giroud, then netted another barely two minutes later when he was in the right place to pick up the loose ball and curl home after Christian Pulisic had missed a simple header from a cross.

The scoreline somewhat flattered Chelsea with West Ham having been the better side for large periods, but the visitors paid the price for a lack of a cutting edge as they finished the game without a shot on target.

Chelsea started this month being talked about as potential title contenders. They had topped the table after a win over Leeds, but losses to Everton and Wolves had left them in eighth and desperate to rediscover their early season form.

Silva's early goal helped settle the nerves a little but their play soon became scrappy and West Ham took control instead.

However, Chelsea found the Hammers enduring a rare off day in front of goal - this was only the second time this season that David Moyes' side had failed to score in the Premier League - and when Abraham slid in their second late on the Blues were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

It was a much-needed win for Frank Lampard's team, with the only real frustration the continued disappointing form of Werner in front of goal.

This was the eighth game in a row that the Germany international has failed to find the back of the net, with misses at the end of both halves very much those of a striker low on confidence, first hitting a tame effort from a good position at Lukasz Fabianski, then heading on to the crossbar when it looked easier to score. (BBC)