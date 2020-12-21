Carabao Cup: Arsenal Captain Aubameyang Ruled Out Of Man City Clash

Listen to article

Arsenal Captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Man City according to Mike Arteta.

The Former Dortmund star missed the 2-1 defeat against Everton due to a muscle complain.

Arteta has revealed that he will sit out the encounter against Man City on Tuesday.

“Auba is feeling much better and he was more positive yesterday [Sunday] than in the previous two days,” Arteta told reporters ahead of a meeting with City on Tuesday.

“He will have another scan in the next few days and we will see how quickly we can get him back in the team.

“But we know how important he is for us, he feels that responsibility and he is trying his best to be back fit as quickly as possible. For the rest, I don't think we're going to have any news today before training.”

The Gabonese striker has struggled for form this season with a paltry three goals in 13 Premier League matches.

Arsenal are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table following a poor start to the 2020/2021 season.