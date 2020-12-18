TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

December 18, 2020 | Football News

Premier League: Rooney's Son Kai Signs For Manchester United 

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Listen to article

Wayne Rooney's son Kai has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United's record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney's four sons, signing a contract at his father's former club.

Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: "Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son."

Rooney, 38, now in interim charge of Championship club Derby, joined United from Everton in 2004 as a teenager.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Bobby Charlton's long-standing goals record in January 2017.

Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney's wife, wrote on Instagram: "Special night..... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best". (Reuters)


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.