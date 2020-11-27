NWFL: Dreamstar Ladies Beat Team Lagos Ahead Of New Season

Listen to article

DreamStar Ladies FC intensified preparations for the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership season with a 1-0 victory over star-studded Team Lagos.

Team Lagos paraded a strong team which included Monday Gift, Shobowale Rukayat and Afolabi Taiwo but they were unable to breach the Galactica’s defence, which was marshalled by Emereole Juliet.

The first half ended goalless with both sides unable to break the deadlock.*

Bankole Sofiat scored the only goal of the encounter with a superb finish in the 68th minutes.

Team Lagos threatened to restore parity, but their efforts were rebuffed by the impressive Dream Star Ladies defence.

The Pride of Lagos paraded the likes of Emereole Juliet, Salisu Anuoluwapo, Obasi Precious, Oladipupo Olayemi, Ayatsea Hembafan and Opeyemi Ajakaye.

DreamStar Ladies will play host to Delta Queens in the first match of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership season at the Agege Township Stadium on Wednesday, December 9 2020.