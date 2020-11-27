Football Ranking: Super Eagles drop three places in FIFA rankings for November

Listen to article

Nigeria have dropped to the 35th position on the latest FIFA global rankings for November.

The Super Eagles slipped three places, after settling for back-to-back draws against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

They are the now fourth best country in Africa with Senegal retaining the no. 1 spot, followed by Tunisia and Algeria.

The top five countries in the world are: Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal.

The next FIFA ranking which will be the final release for 2020 will be announced on December 10.