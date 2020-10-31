New Super Eagles Invitee, Osigwe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Listen to article

Sebastian Osigwe has tested positive for coronavirus a day after he was included in the Super Eagles squad for the 2022 Afcon qualifiers double-header against Sierra Leone.

Osigwe is currently plying his trade at Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

“The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe.”

“Following the above and the reconstruction of the contacts at risk, the cantonal doctor has also decided to quarantine Jens Odgaard, Jonathan Sabbatini, Noam Baumann, and Marcis Oss, and this despite full compliance with the “COVID-19″ protection concept of the SFL for training and matches.

In addition, two other players (Noah De Queiroz and David Jovanovic), aggregated to the first team but who took part in last weekend’s match of Team Ticino U21 have also been quarantined.”

The Swiss-born goalkeeper was part of John Obuh’s team that represented Nigeria at the 2013 Toulon tournament.

Gernot Rohr will be expected to draft in Francis Uzoho, who has been placed on stand-by.

Nigeria will take on Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on November 13 before travelling to Freetown for the second leg four days later.