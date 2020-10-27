Again, Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Out Of Barcelona Clash

Listen to article

Cristiano Ronaldo has again tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and he will miss the chance to square up against Lionel Messi when Juventus and Barcelona slug it out in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old contracted the novel coronavirus while on International duty with Portugal earlier this month.

He has missed Juventus last two matches and now ruled out of their most important match of the season so far.

Uefa Champions League protocol states that a player must have a negative test 24 hours before kick-off.

The news will come as a big blow to Juventus, who have struggled for firepower in their last two matches.

Ronaldo and Messi have established themselves as two of the greatest players of their generation with numerous individual accolades and trophies.

Barcelona recorded a 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros, while Juventus defeated Dynamo Kiev 2-0 in the opening matches.