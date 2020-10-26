Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa And Al Nassr Part Ways

Listen to article

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa and his Saudi based club Al Nasr have agreed to go their separate ways.

The former Leicester City winger joined the club two years ago from the English club.

Al Nassr announced his departure in a short video posted on their official Twitter account with a short message.

“Thank you Nigerian falcon , wishing you all the best in the future ! @ Ahmedmusa 718 , ” the club said on their Twitter page .

Musa has been linked with a move to Europe with the likes of Fenerbache and other clubs reportedly jostling for his signature.

The 28-year-old failed to score in 17 league matches for Al Nassr as they lost the league title to their bitter rivals, Al Hilal.

It should be recalled that Ahmed Musa played a key role as Al Nassr won the Saudi league in 2019 scoring seven goals in 24 appearances.

In total, Musa scored 11goals and recorded 14 assists with two trophies to show for his two-year stay at the club.