EPL: Liverpool Fight Back To Beat Sheffield United

Listen to article

Liverpool survived a scare to beat Sheffield United 2-1 as Diogo Jota's winner capped a spirited fightback that lifted the Premier League champions into second place on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side trailed to Sander Berge's controversial first half penalty at Anfield.

But Roberto Firmino equalised before the break and Portugal forward Jota completed the escape act with his second goal since signing from Wolves in September.

After losing Virgil van Dijk to a serious knee injury in last weekend's Merseyside derby draw at Everton, the Reds have proved they can survive without their influential Dutch centre-back.

A gritty 1-0 Champions League win against Ajax in midweek set the tone and Liverpool again dug deep to earn their first win in three Premier League games.

Van Dijk, who is unlikely to feature again this season, had started 94 consecutive league matches before this weekend.

And while his stand-in Fabinho was responsible for conceding the penalty converted by Berge, Klopp must be largely satisfied with the way his team have coped with such a major injury blow.

Liverpool are level on points with leaders Everton, who have a superior goal difference and play their game in hand at Southampton on Sunday. (Reuters)