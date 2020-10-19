TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

October 19, 2020

Rooney To Self-Isolate Despite Testing Negative For Coronavirus 

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Wayne Rooney says he is “angry and disappointed” that he will miss matches for Championship side Derby due to a period of self-isolation despite testing negative for coronavirus.

The former Manchester United and England captain, now player-coach at Derby, was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for Covid-19 and was later found to have the disease.

In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: “Just received the news that my Covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.

“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial.”

The Sun newspaper reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after his friend visited him at his home on Thursday to give him a watch even though he should have been self-isolating. The friend later returned a positive test.

Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns and played in Derby’s 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit, on Friday. (AFP)


