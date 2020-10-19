Koeman Backs Messi To Regain Form 

Listen to article

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has backed Lionel Messi to regain his scoring form. The 33-year-old has found the net just once in the Laliga after four round of matches.

Barcelona are preparing to face Ferencvaros in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday, Koeman is confident that Messi can get back to his scoring ways.

However, speaking ahead of their first Champions League group game against Ferencvaros, Koeman made it clear he is happy with Messi's efforts and believes the player himself is feeling positive.

"There is always pressure to win games as a player or coach at Barcelona. We know the club's situation; there are things outside the pitch that we can't influence," he said on Monday.

"What we can do is work with the players to adjust to the new system and we have a lot of new and young people, but we're optimistic about the game tomorrow. I think the best way to think right now is game by game.

"Maybe Messi's form could be better at this moment, but he's happy, he's training well, he's focused, he wants to play and he wants to be captain of the team and he's improving. I haven't got any complaints.

"He also had bad luck with the ball that hit the post and with the final play of the match. Normally, he puts it between the posts! I have no doubt about his form and we'll see that in the coming games.

"I'm not worried because we've scored eight goals in four games and I don't think many teams have done that. It's normal that, against Sevilla and Getafe, it's more difficult to create chances.

Barcelona will clash with Real Madrid in the El-Classico on Saturday.