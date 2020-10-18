Real Madrid Suffer Home Loss Against Cadiz 

Listen to article

Real Madrid Stunned By Minnows Cadiz

Spanish champions Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to promoted Cadiz on Saturday, their first La Liga defeat in over seven months.

Honduran forward Anthony Lozano put Cadiz ahead in the 16th minute, darting between Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to meet a cushioned header from Alvaro Negredo and lifting the ball over keeper Thibaut Courtois into the net.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane made four substitutions at halftime in a bid to turn the game around and brought on Luka Jovic later on, the Serbian striker soon putting the ball in the net but seeing his effort ruled out for a clear offside.

Vinicius Jr missed the target with a free header, while Karim Benzema struck the bar from the edge of the area and Cadiz clung on to claim their first league win over Madrid since 1991. (Reuters)