Maduka Okoye Ready To Keep Super Eagles Place 

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has set his sights on the number one goalkeeping spot in the team.

The 21-year-old was preferred ahead of Dele Alampasu and other goalkeepers in camp for the friendly matches against Algeria and Tunisia.

He impressed against Tunisia and some section of the Nigerian football fans have tipped him to keep his place as the team's first choice goalkeeper.

Maduka made his Super Eagles debut against Brazil in an international friendly match after Francis Uzoho limped out injured.

“Of course, it’s great and it’s cool playing 90 minutes in the two friendlies. It was not easy games but I am happy with my performance,” Okoye told the Punch.

“In the Algerian game, we conceded in the fifth minute and it was not good. There was too much on our minds.

“A goal that early was bad but we had to keep on going. We kept on going for over 85 minutes. As I said, it’s not nice to concede goals but that’s football.

“I’m happy to be in the team. It’s always better to have a clean sheet but I’m looking forward to more games with the team.

“I will keep doing my thing and do my best and give my coach the reason to make me the Eagles first-choice goalkeeper.”

Maduka will have to fight off competition from Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa for the number one spot.