Just In: Government Okays Football Restart 

The Federal Government has approved the return of non-contact sporting activities including football.

According to the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Sani Aliyu, revealed during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday evening.

Aliyu said, “The lifting of restriction on outdoor activities including football is in line with earlier consultations with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control).“However, this is limited to the actual sports itself and not mass gathering.

It should be recalled that sporting activities have been banned in Nigeria since March in other to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Football activities can now resume on Monday, October 19, 2020.