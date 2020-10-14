NFF Calls For Harmonization Of Domestic Leagues In Nigeria 

Listen to article

The need for synchronization of the various football leagues in Nigeria in their areas of operations, programmes and activities has been emphasized.

This was the focal point during a weekend meeting held between organizers of the country’s apex men’s league, the League Management Company (LMC) and its sister League, the next important league, the Nigeria National League, NNL.

The meeting which was intended to be a courtesy visit to the LMC by the new management team of NNL incidentally had the 1st Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi who oversees Football Committee of the NFF in attendance.

Also in attendance were the LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and his team, and the newly appointed CEO of NNL, COO and some management staff of NNL.

Barrister Seyi said harmonizing the various leagues is needed to put the domestic football on the right footing.

According to him, the leagues do not exist in isolation to each other, as they play complementary roles.

‘The wide gulf that exist in the kick- off and closing dates of the leagues must be closed and the only way to do this is for the leadership of both the LMC and NNL to interface regularly, weigh their calendars, to enable them find a go-between them.

He declared that restructuring the leagues is key towards achieving better productivity.

‘Nigeria domestic football will amount to nothing if the league bodies are not properly set up to attract prospective sponsors’.

He strongly advocated a gradual cutting down of the number of clubs featuring in the NNL to a more manageable figure, saying the present number of about forty six waters the value of the League.

Barrister Seyi canvassed for a phase plan deduction of the number of participating teams in the NNL.

He said NNL should be a traditional league of about twenty team format to bring in quality, attractiveness and competitiveness.

The Chairman of the NNL, Senator Obinna Ogba, through his Chief Executive Officer, Barrister Sajo Mohammed canvassed for collaboration in the areas of capacity building/technical support and recognition in all LMC’s future sponsorship/partnership drive.

The Chairman of LMC, Mallam Shehu Dikko promised improved synergy and collaboration with the NNL.