Partey Ready For Arsenal Debut Against Manchester City 

New Arsenal signing, Thomas Partey has revealed that he is ready to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Black Stars' midfield trojan joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of 50 million euros ($58.72 million).

The 27-year-old has also set his sights on winning trophies with the Gunners.

"The objective of the club, of me myself, is that we have to get back to where we belong," Partey told British media. "Everyone's excited and everyone wants to win something. That's my goal also.

"I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus. They called me the octopus because I stole a lot of balls.

"I know that working hard and giving all of my best in every game will determine if I live up to the fans' expectations."

Partey added that he felt no pressure because of his hefty price tag and was relishing the challenge of adapting to the Premier League.

"I like to challenge myself," he said.

"It's all about learning fast. I want to play in the big matches, but it all depends on (manager Mikel Arteta) whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not."

Arteta said during the week that Partey will bring balance to the Arsenal team.