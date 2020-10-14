Premier League: Mane Recovers From Coronavirus 

Listen to article

Liverpool talisman Saido Mane has been tested negative for coronavirus.

The Senegalese star missed Liverpool's 7-2 drubbing against Aston Villa, and he could not join the Teranga Lions for their friendly matches after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 28-year-old is now back in training and he expressed his excitement after joining his teammates at Melwood to prepare for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

"Happy to be back. Alhamdoulilah," he wrote on Instagram.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have also recovered from their respectivel medical concerns to be in contention against Everton.

Mane has scored three goals in the Premier League this season.