Super Eagles Defender, Troost -Ekong Completes Watford Move

Super Eagles defender, William Troost -Ekong has completed his move to Championship side Watford from Udinese.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Hornets.

According to a statement on the club's website.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who has 42 caps and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, has signed a five-year contract with the Hornets and becomes the latest new addition to Vladimir Ivić’s squad.

Troost-Ekong has spent the past two years in Italy with Udinese, playing 66 times for the Serie A side since his arrival from Turkish Süper Lig outfit Bursaspor in 2018.

Born in the Netherlands, he began his senior career in the Eredivisie with Groningen and Dordrecht before spells in Belgium and Norway, with Gent and Haugesund respectively.

A former Netherlands youth international, Troost-Ekong made his senior international debut for Nigeria in 2015 and has since proven himself to be an important part of the Super Eagles’ defence, playing three times at the World Cup in Russia and making six appearances at last year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He will wear squad number 5.

Troost-Ekong will hope to help Watford gain immediate promotion back to the Premier League after they were relegated last season.