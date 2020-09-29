Drogba Wins 2020 Uefa President's Award 

Listen to article

Former Chelse striker Didier Drogba has been named as the recipient of the 2020 UEFA President’s Award by Aleksander Čeferin, with the UEFA President selecting the Ivorian for his “commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch”.

The President's Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities, and Čeferin is full of admiration for Drogba's desire to help improve the lives of children in developing countries following his retirement.

“Didier is a hero to millions of football fans for his achievements throughout his glittering playing career. He is a leader – a pioneer. I will remember him as a player for his skill, strength and intelligence, but above all for his insatiable appetite to succeed – a trait which is just as present in his desire to help others off the field of play,” said Čeferin.

“The UEFA Champions League has become the greatest club competition in the world, partly due to our clubs being able to attract the best players from around the world. We have been lucky to have seen the likes of George Weah, Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba play at the very highest level. They in turn, have blazed a trail for African footballers and have given inspiration to a whole new generation who look to follow in their footsteps.”

Drogba, who will collect the UEFA President’s Award in Geneva during Thursday’s UEFA Champions League draw, began his career in France where he played for Le Mans, Guingamp and Marseille. However, it was following his move to Chelsea that he started to establish himself as one of the greatest forwards of the 21st century.