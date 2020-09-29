Fireboy 'Scatter' To Feature On FIFA 21 Soundtrack

Listen to article

Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML songs will feature on the official soundtrack of EA Sports FIFA 21 video game, the game maker announced on Monday.

According to EA Sports, “The all-new soundtrack to FIFA 21 features tracks by more than 100 artists from 23 different countries.”

Fireboy represents Nigeria alongside top artiste across the globe including Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Sia and a host of other buzzing artists.

According to the game maker, Fireboy’s ‘Scatter’ will feature on the main football soundtrack.

“The Menus Soundtrack features massive new music from established artists and hot newcomers, while the VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtrack drives street action with the latest and greatest in grime, electronic and hip-hop.

“Together, that’s over 100 artists including international headliners like Dua Lipa, Anitta, Tame Impala, Royal Blood (a FIFA 21 launch exclusive), Glass Animals, Charli XCX, Disclosure and Stormzy, while introducing artists-to-watch that include Alfie Templeman, Oliver Malcolm, Dylan Fraser, Joesef, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Priya Ragu, Nnena, Celeste, Madame Gandhi and Chløë Black.”

EA Sports also added that fans can now listen to the VOLTA FOOTBALL Soundtrack while playing other modes such as FIFA Ultimate Team and Career Mode by changing the in-game settings.

Fans and game lovers will be entertained on October 1st as “more than 50 soundtrack artists come together on their respective channels to celebrate the upcoming launch of FIFA 21 in the FIFA World Premiere.”