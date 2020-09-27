Bundesliga: Hoffenheim End Bayern Munich Unbeaten Run With 4-1 Victory

Listen to article

European champions Bayern Munich suffered a first defeat for 10 months when their 23-match winning run was ended by a shock 4-1 Bundesliga loss at Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Hoffenheim raced into a 2-0 lead with early goals by defender Ermin Bicakcic and striker Munas Dabbur.

Although Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern a lifeline just before the break, Croatia international striker Andrej Kramaric netted a second-half goal and converted a late penalty.

The shock win left Hoffenheim top of the table while defending champions Bayern are in the unusual position of seventh after two matches.

It was the first time Bayern have lost under head coach Hansi Flick in any competition since going down 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach on December 7, 2019.

"Compliments to Hoffenheim, they cut out our space and gave us few chances," said Flick, who bristled at repeated questions about his team's tired display.

"We just couldn't manage to take our chances or play with our usual intensity."

Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeness is the nephew of Bayern's honourary president Uli Hoeness and left Munich's reserves in July to take over at Hoffenheim.

"We put into practise everything we had worked on, we were dominant from the beginning, managed to always be dangerous and defend well, so I am not surprised by the result," said Hoffenheim coach Hoeness.

Bayern looked tired, showing the effects of being taken to extra time in the Uefa Super Cup on Thursday before beating Sevilla 2-1 in Budapest.

"We shouldn't forget that Bayern played 120 minutes four days ago, but we put in a great performance," added Hoeness.

The loss brings to an end Bayern's run of 23 consecutive wins, a record for a club in one of Europe's five main leagues, surpassing Real Madrid's 22 straight between September and December 2014. (Reuters)