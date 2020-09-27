Vardy Scores Hat Trick As Leicester Beat Man City 5-2

Listen to article

A Vardy Hat-trick, and goals from Maddison and Tielemans were enough as Leicester City gunned down Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 5:2 at the Etihad.

Former Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez who started for the first time this season put the Citizens ahead with a sublime right-footed solo strike off a poorly cleared header just 4 minutes into play.

Seven minutes past the half-hour mark, Talisman Jamie Vardy stepped up and roofed the ball into the top left corner to level matters after being fouled in the box.

The Last season top scorer finished off a Timothy Castgne who had met a Tielemans defence-splitting pass squared ball with a beautiful back-heel flick past Ederson.

The Englishman wasn’t done and hunted City for his third of the evening after he was brought down again in the box by Eric Garcia. Vardy then stepped up to convert his hat-trick.

Manchester City rallied around and started to surge for a comeback with Nathan Aké spearheading that campaign with a beautiful header from a Riyadh Mahrez corner but the goal would only prove a consolation minutes later as James Maddison who came on as a substitute netted Leicester’s fourth as he sent an outside box screamer past Brazilian Ederson.

Belgian Youri Tielemans finally finished off the massacre after stepping up to convert another spot-kick after Maddison was tripped in the box by Mendy in what was Tieleman’s first goal since the memorable 9-1 crushing of Southampton at the St. Mary’s.