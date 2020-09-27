Chelsea Snatch Late Draw Against West Brom 

Listen to article

Tammy Abraham scored a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion after they had trailed 3-0 at half-time.

In a thrilling match, West Brom looked to be heading for their first win back in the Premier League after racing into a commanding lead inside the opening 30 minutes at The Hawthorns.

A mistake by Marcos Alonso led to the hosts' first, Matheus Pereira feeding Callum Robinson to produce a classy finish past Willy Caballero, who was starting in place of dropped £71m keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thiago Silva, who was making his Premier League debut for Chelsea, was then too casual in possession, allowing Robinson to pounce and run at goal before doubling the lead with another impressive finish.

Remarkably, it was quickly 3-0 as Kyle Bartley was left unmarked to tap home inside the six-yard box after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.

But Frank Lampard's side rallied after the break and Mason Mount reducing the deficit from 20 yards.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi set up a tense finale with a stylish finish, before Abraham, making his first top-flight start of the season, tapped home the equaliser in the 93rd minute after Mount's shot had been saved.

Having been handed the captain's armband on his first Premier League appearance since arriving on a free transfer, this was supposed to be a day to remember for 36-year-old Brazil centre-back Silva.

Instead, his mistake allowed Robinson to get his second after the former Sheffield United forward had broken the deadlock following Alonso's careless header.

It went from bad to worse when no-one picked up defender Bartley to make it 3-0, before Chelsea finally got a grip thanks to goals from three homegrown players.

Since the start of last season, Chelsea have conceded more away Premier League goals than any other team but as bad as they were at the back, Lampard's side were always a threat going forward.

Timo Werner had already hit the bar when Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone was left rooted to his line by Mount's finish, which launched the comeback.

Hudson-Odoi's classy finish left West Brom a bag of nerves, although it took until the third minute of stoppage time for Abraham to equalise. (BBC)