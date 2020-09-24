Di Maria Handed Four Match Ban For Spitting

Listen to article

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria received a four-match ban on Wednesday for spitting during this month's fiery Marseille game which saw five players red-carded and claims by Neymar of racial abuse.

Di Maria's suspension meted out by Ligue 1's disciplinary commission was for spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

It takes effect from 29 September, meaning he can play against Reims on Sunday, returning the weekend of 8 November.

Neymar's accusation that Gonzalez racially abused him will be investigated on 30 September, the commission announced.

Neymar was sent off for slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head, accusing the Spaniard of calling him a "monkey". Gonzalez denies the charge.

The world's most expensive player was served with a two-match ban last week for that incident in the 13 September fixture at the Parc des Princes.

Also last week PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa incurred a six-match ban for kicking out at Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi, who was hit with a suspension of three games after he too was dismissed.

And Leandro Paredes was banned for two games after he was sent off for a clash with fellow Argentine Dario Benedetto, who was also red-carded and suspended.

Marseille won the game 1-0.

The French league's disicplinary commission is also investigating accusations that Neymar made racist remarks towards Marseille's Japanese right-back Hiroki Sakai and made a homophobic slur against Gonzalez.

Any player found guilty of racist or discriminatory abuse risks a ban of up to 10 matches. (AFP)