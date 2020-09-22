Morata Set To Join Juventus 

Listen to article

Atletico Madrid Striker, Alvaro Morata is set to seal a sensational return to Juventus.

The former Chelsea striker was pictured in Turin airport after Juventus agreed a loan deal with Atletico Madrid with an option to buy for €45m.

"@AlvaroMorata is back in town!" the club wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the forward.

Morata is set for his second spell at Juventus after scoring 27 goals in 95 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2016.

The Spanish striker has been on the move recently after joining Chelsea from Real Madrid, he failed to live up to expectations before sealing a loan move back to his boyhood club, Atletico Madrid the deal was only made permanent this summer, and he is on the move again to rejoin Juventus.

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of signing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez on a free.