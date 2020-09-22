Tennis: Djokovic Wins Rome Masters Title 

Listen to article

World No.1, Novak Djokovic has won the Rome Masters tourney after defeating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 to capture his 81st career title.

He has now won more Masters 1000 titles than any other man in history - 36.

"I'm super pleased," Djokovic said.

"It was a great week, a very challenging week. I don't think I played my best tennis this week but I think I found my best tennis in the decisive moments.

"I'm proud I managed to needed to find that fifth gear when I needed to."

In the women's version, Simona Halep claimed the Italian Open in Rome on Monday after Karolina Pliskova retired through injury when she was 6-0 2-1 down.

The Romanian, who even shook off a hard fall in the second game, was at her aggressive and disciplined best while Pliskova looked sluggish with her on-court movement, failing to hit a single winner as she was bageled in 20 minutes.

Second-ranked Pliskova received treatment on her lower back and leg after Halep won the opening set.

"I know that's not the way how Karolina wanted to finish the tournament and the final," Halep said at the trophy presentation ceremony. "Good luck in the French Open, hopefully we will meet again there in the final.

"Finally, after two finals I could win this title. I love this tournament and I'm really happy that I have this beautiful trophy in my hands now," she added, having lost the final in 2017 and 2018.