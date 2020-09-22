Rohr Invites Osimhen, Ahmed Musa and 23 Others For Tunisia and Coted’Ivoire

Listen to article

In preparations for the international friendly matches slated for October, Nigeria’s Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr has listed Leicester City player Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen of Napoli 23 other for the two matches.

Nigeria Football Federation through its president Amaju Melvin Pinnick announced fee days back that Super Eagles will face Elephant of Coted’ivoire and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Austria in October.

Rohr, on Monday released the list of 25 Players and 5 standby players for the games.

Expectedly, just recovered Francis Uzoho was missing from the team despite the fact that he has resume training with his club Apoel FC of Cyprus.

Meanwhile, former Junior international goalkeeper Dele Alampasu made a return to the team after been out for almost 2 years.

The Ventspil goalkeeper was part of Super Eagles team during 2018 World Cup qualifier but was dropped as the team progresses.

Nigeria will face Coted’ivoire and Tunisia on 9th and 13th of October respectively.

Full List:

Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils, Latvia); Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered, Slovakia); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK, Turkey); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (KRC Genk, Belgium); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Standby: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Joshua Maja (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands)