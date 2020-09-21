Obafemi Martins Joins Another Chinese Club, Wuhan Zall 

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins has joined another Chinese Super League side, Wuhan Zall on a one-year-deal.

Shenhua signed Martins as a cover for another Nigeria Striker Odion Ighalo, who is presently on loan with English Premier League side Manchester United.

The 35-year-old joined Wuhan on a free after his contract with Shanghai Shenhua was terminated last week.

Wuhan Zall on Sunday afternoon confirmed his capture through their social media handle

Martins made 40 appearances for Shenhua and scored 19 goals in his first spell with the club, but he failed to score in 4 appearances in his second spell.

Martins has enjoyed stints in England, Spain, Italy, USA and Russia in his illustrious career.