Nigeria Unveil New Kits For National Teams 

The Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled new jerseys for the country's National Teams.

The unveiling took place on Saturday when some of the players of the female and male categories of the team modelled the newly made kits designed by Nike.

The new kits boasts an even bolder design than its predecessor, and features a print that can also be seen on the poncho from the collection.

This pattern that covers almost the entirety of the new Nigeria 2020 home shirt was hand-drawn and derives from traditional Nigerian Agbada robes.

Similar to the new England shirt, the Nike logo and federation badge sit centrally on the chest of Nigeria’s new 2020 home shirt. ‘Naija’ is written on the inside neck as well as the back of the socks.

Inspired by Onaism, a traditional artistic movement in Nigeria, the away jersey features an intriguing feather graphic detail on the cuffs, collar and lateral stripes, which are zig-zag shaped.

The Nigeria 2020-21 goalkeeper shirt is light grey and black, based on the latest model from Nike.