Osimhen Shines On Napoli Debut, Ndidi Continues Impressive Form, Moses Simon On Target 

African record signing Victor Osimhen made his debut for Napoli as he replaced Diego Demme on the hour mark.

On his introduction, he created 4 chances and completed 100% of his passes as Napoli defeated Parma 2 nil away from home.

Midfield Maestro Wilfred Ndidi had 90 minutes under his belt, showcasing quality tackles and protecting his defence as his side had their second win of the season as they defeated Burnley 4-2 at the King Power Stadium.

In French Ligue 1, Moses Simon performed excellently scoring Nantes’ first goal in a tie that ended 2 all against Saint-Etienne at home.

In the same league, Henry Onyekuru only managed to play for 7 minutes when he came on for Ben Yedder in the 83rd minutes in a game that saw his side lose 2-1 away to Rennes.

After missing in action in Everton’s first game of the season, Alex Iwobi came in for hat-trick hero Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 71st minutes as Everton thrashed West Bromwich Albion 5-2 at the Goodison Park. In the same encounter, Semi Ajayi also featured for 90 minutes, though he was on the losing side.

Eberechi Eze replaced Jeffrey Schlupp in the 75th minutes as Crystal Palace beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The duo of Michael Ihiekwe and Freddie Ladipo were also in action for Rotherdam United. The former featured for 90 minutes, while the latter played for 65 minutes and was substituted for George Hirst as their side lost 1 nil at home to Millwal.

Samuel Chukwueze as always was immense and exceptional for the yellow submarines as Villareal defeated Eibar 2-1 at home.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi was on the pitch for 90 minutes, though he could not salvage a point for his side in a game that saw Stoke City lose 2-1 at home to Bristol City.