La Liga: Villarreal record 2-1 win over Eibar

Listen to article

Unai Emery earned his first win as Villarreal coach after his side came from behind to beat Eibar 2-1 at home on Saturday in La Liga.

After being held to a disappointing draw by newly-promoted Huesca last week, Villarreal again fell behind at home to humble opposition.

Kike Garcia put Eibar ahead five minutes into the second half to again scare Emery's side.

But the former Arsenal manager sprung a double substitution shortly afterwards and the changes paid dividends.

Gerard Moreno levelled in the 63rd minute and then played in Paco Alcacer, who rounded the goalkeeper to tap into the net from a tight angle in the 71st minute.

Pervis Estupinan should have grabbed a third goal in added time when he somehow fired over the bar on the rebound with the goal gaping.

Villarreal had to defend deep in the final minutes to see out the victory.(Reuters/NAN)